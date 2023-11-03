More than $100K worth of drugs seized from Trenton home, police say

article



Officials have arrested and charged three people after a month-long investigation into cocaine distribution in Trenton, NJ, led officials to seize more than $100K worth of narcotics.

On Wednesday, officials arrested and charged three individuals. Andre Stlouis, 38, was charged with multiple first-degree narcotics offenses and lodged in the Mercer County Correction Center (MCCC). Nichele Harris, 53, of Trenton, was also charged with numerous narcotics offenses and lodged in the MCCC. Ava Stlouis, 67, of Trenton, was also charged with narcotics offenses.

According to officials, detectives conducted a motor vehicle stop of Stlouis in a black 2022 Honda Passport in the parking lot of the Riverside Apartment Complex on Riverside Drive in Trenton. During the stop, detectives interrupted an apparent transaction of narcotics between Stlouis and Harris. They say Stlouis and Harris were both detained and one gram of crack cocaine was located on the front passenger floor of the vehicle.

After further search of the Honda, officials say they found an additional five grams of crack cocaine, two pounds of marijuana and $6,151 in cash.

Detectives executed a search warrant at Stlouis’ residence on Sanhican Drive in Trenton that they say resulted in the seizure of 562 grams of powder cocaine, approximately half a pound of methamphetamine, 78 grams of crack cocaine and 23 pounds of marijuana.

According to Prosecutor Onofri, the combined street value of the confiscated narcotics is approximately $106,500.

Officials say Ava Stlouis was at the Sanhican home at the time of the search warrant execution and was released pending future court appearances.