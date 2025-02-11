More than 20 suspects sought for tearing down poles during Super Bowl celebration

The Brief Police are asking for the public's help to identify a large group of suspected vandals. Video released by police shows the suspects tearing down poles, then destroying them. At least three poles were damaged beyond repair.



Several rowdy Eagles fans took climbing poles to the next level, tearing them to the ground and carrying them through the streets.

What we know:

Philadelphia police released videos of 21 suspected vandals destroying several light poles near City Hall following the Eagles Super Bowl victory Sunday night.

One video captured a pole being toppled, stomped on, torn apart, then carried off by a large group.

The poles were found discarded on sidewalks the next morning as crews arrived to clean the aftermath.

Three traffic light poles were damaged beyond repair, according to police.

What we don't know:

The identities of 21 different suspects are being sought by police, who are asking the public for help.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.

Dig deeper:

The search comes as police release the identities and mugshots of eight other suspects arrested that same night.

Their charges range from aggravated assault to harassment and evading arrest.