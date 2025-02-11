Super Bowl arrests: New details for suspects accused of assault, harassment, evading arrest

The Brief Eight people were arrested for their actions during Sunday's Super Bowl celebration in Philadelphia. Their charges included assault, harassment, disorderly conduct and evading arrest. Police released the suspects' mugshots, along with details of their arrests.



As thousands took the streets of Philly to celebrate the Eagles victory Sunday night, police say several fans took the festivities too far, ending with their arrest.

What we know:

Philadelphia police released the mugshots and new details about the arrest of 8 suspects, including two women and six men:

Terry Kinard, 26, is charged with resisting arrest and harassment for spitting on and hitting a medic

John Kasianczuk, 44, is charged with simple assault, resisting arrest and defiant trespass for assaulting a police officer.

Paul Aguilera, 28, is charged with PIC, REAP, evading arrest and disorderly conduct for swinging a flag pole, and trying to knock down electrical wires

Tyler Roach, 30, is charged with harassment, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness

Destiney Paramore, 18, is charged with REAP, fleeing a police officer, yielding to a pedestrian sidewalk and reckless driving for nearly striking several pedestrians with her vehicle and performing donuts

Anonio Kizzia, 21, is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and disorderly conduct for trying to punch a police officer

Teairah Tate, 33, is charged with simple assault, resisting arrest and harassment for hitting a police officer

Brandon Thompson is charged with aggravated assault, PIC, simple assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct for throwing liquid into an officer's face

All eight incidents occurred over the course of less than three hours from 11:30 p.m. Sunday to 2:20 a.m. Monday.

Police previously reported that another 29 people were cited for disorderly conduct, and eight acts of vandalism were discovered.

Related article

What's next:

The City of Philadelphia is getting ready for another major celebration with the Eagles Super Bowl parade taking place on Friday.

Officials say they are preparing in every way possible, and urging fans to celebrate safely.