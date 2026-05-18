Search underway for missing 19-year-old in Ocean City; second person recovered: officials

The Brief A 19-year-old man went missing in the surf near 10th Street in Ocean City, New Jersey, on Monday, May 18. The Coast Guard and Ocean City Beach Rescue are searching after he was last seen losing his boogie board and being hit by a wave. One person was rescued and is safe, but the search continues for the missing swimmer.



The Coast Guard says a 19-year-old man is missing after he was last seen on a boogie board in the surf near 10th Street in Ocean City, New Jersey, on Monday, May 18.

Coast Guard and beach rescue teams search for missing swimmer

What we know:

According to the Coast Guard, two people were about 200 yards from shore on boogie boards when one of them lost his board, was hit by a wave, and did not resurface.

Ocean City Beach Rescue successfully recovered one person, who was able to share what happened to the missing swimmer.

The Coast Guard responded by launching crews from Station Atlantic City and Air Station Atlantic City to help with the search.

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An Urgent Marine Information Broadcast was also issued to alert other boaters and responders in the area.

The person who was rescued is alive and provided key details to search teams about the missing man’s last moments in the water, including that he had lost his boogie board, was hit by a wave and failed to resurface.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the missing man's name or any further details about his condition.

It is also unclear how long the search will continue or if there are any new leads.