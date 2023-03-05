Mother accidentally shot after son, 6, found gun in Olney, police say

Police say they are investigating an accidental shooting that occurred after a six-year-old boy found a gun in Philadelphia's Olney neighborhood.

Around 11 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to a call regarding a person with a gun on the 5600 block of North 7th Street.

When officers arrived, they found numerous people inside a residence and blood on the floor in the foyer.

Responding officers were informed that the victim was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center.

It was at the hospital where police spoke to the victim who stated her six-year-old son found a firearm outside their home on North 7th Street.

Authorities say the victim took the firearm and gave it to her husband in an effort to clear the weapon. During the handoff, the victim was accidentally shot in the hip area of the body, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing, but officials say this shooting appears to be accidental.

Editors Note: A previous version of this article incorrectly identified the child as having accidentally fired the gun.