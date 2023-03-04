Man, 40, critically injured after stabbing inside North Philly store; suspect in custody, police say

article

A 40-year-old man is in critical condition after he was stabbed three times inside a North Philadelphia store and police say a suspect is in custody.

Officials say 22nd District Police responded to the stabbing on the 2200 block of North Broad Street Saturday afternoon, about 3:45, inside a store at the intersection of North Broad and West Susquehanna.

When they arrived, police found the 40-year-old victim suffering with stab wounds in the abdomen.

Police then rushed the man to Temple University Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Police apprehended one man and recovered a weapon at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

