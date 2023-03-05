Officials: Woman shot and killed inside home in Somers Point

Somers Point Police have launched an investigation after they say a woman died on Saturday morning.

Shortly after 7 a.m., police were dispatched to the 600 block of 3rd Street for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a woman who had been shot inside a residence.

Authorities say the victim was pronounced dead on scene.

Officials with the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office say there is no threat to the public, and they are asking anyone with information to contact them as they investigate the shooting.