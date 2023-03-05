Police: 5 dead, including 14-year-old boy, in separate weekend shootings

Police are investigating several shootings from Saturday night to early Sunday morning that left five people dead, including a 14-year-old boy.

An early-morning shooting on Sunday left a man dead, marking the fifth person to be killed in Philadelphia since Saturday night.

Shortly before 5 a.m., police responded to the 2500 block of North Franklin Street for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they say they located a man who had been shot at least eight times. Medics transported the victim to Temple University Hospital where authorities say he was pronounced dead just after 7 a.m.

This shooting came hours after a violent Saturday night left four others dead.

The weekend gun violence began around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday when police say shots were fired on the 6000 block of Haddington Lane in Overbrook.

When police arrived, they found a 14-year-old boy suffering from two gunshot wounds to the chest. The boy was transported Lankenau Medical Center where authorities say he died from his injuries.

Around the same time, police responded to the 6000 block of Sansom Street in West Philadelphia for reports of another shooting.

Upon arrival, officers say two men, ages 24 and 33, were shot multiple times. Both victims were transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where authorities say the 33-year-old was pronounced dead. The 24-year-old victim died a short time later.

Less than an hour after the two men and a 14-year-old were killed, police responded to the 3700 of North Carlisle Street in Tioga for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they say they located a 19-year-old who had been shot multiple times throughout his upper body.

The victim was transported to Temple Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:39 p.m.

Authorities say no arrests have been made in any of the shootings and no weapons were recovered.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them immediately.

