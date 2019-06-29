Mother bites suspect who attempted to abduct her child

Police are searching for a suspect who attempted to abduct a three-year-old child. The suspect got into a physical altercation with the mother during the attempted kidnapping and was bitten on the arm.

According to the Elgin Police Department, the attempted abduction happened in the north side of the city, outside of a residence, on Friday, June 28. When the suspect went to take the child, he got into a physical altercation with the child's mother.

During the altercation, the suspect was bitten on the arm.

According to police, the suspect is described as a black male with short black curly hair, around 5' 9" and weighing roughly 160 to 180.

The mother did not recognize the suspect.