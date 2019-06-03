article

The man who pleaded guilty to throwing a young boy from the third floor at Mall of America was sentenced to 228 months, or 19 years, in prison.

Emmanuel Aranda told investigators he went to the mall looking for someone to kill and randomly targeted Landen who was there with his mom and friends. Aranda threw Landen over the third floor balcony causing him to fall nearly 40 feet to the ground floor.

Amazingly, the boy survived. A few weeks ago, the boy's family said he needed additional procedures for some non-life threatening complications from his injuries. They say his spirit is strong, but he still has a long road ahead.

During the sentencing Monday, prosecutors read the victim impact statements written by the boy's mother and father.

Full statement from Landen's mother:

You intended to harm him, but God intended it for good! To accomplish what is now being done, the saving of many lives.

You chose to think about yourself that day, what you were feeling and wanted to do to someone else. I’m sad you chose anger and hatred. Something really bad must have happened to you for you to want to do this to a sweet, innocent little boy. I’m sorry for whatever you’ve gone through. I hope God can save you and show you what His love is all about someday….

I want you to know I forgive you. Not because what you did was okay, not because I want to; but [because] God wants me to. I’m not letting you take any part of our family. You’re not taking our love , our joy , our peace ; you’re not taking anything! I refuse to be full of anger and hatred, I refuse to let you take my joy. My sweet, precious baby, my amazing gift from God is going to be okay because Jesus loves him so much and he loves me so much. He answered my prayers and gave him back to me.

You get to take nothing from us. You chose to listen to the Devil that day. I don’t get to judge you or hate you. Instead I am full of God’s love and I have overwhelming joy and peace in my body as I sit and watch my boy heal in miraculous ways right in from of my eyes.

The whole world is seeing God move in this little boy that I get to call mine. The Devil tried to take him out, but GOD Saves. God ALWAYS wins!

God will judge you someday and I have peace with that. I hand it off to him and you will take none of my thoughts EVER again, I am done with you. God, it is all in your hands.

Statement from Landen's father:

Advertisement