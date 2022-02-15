Mother of man fatally stabbed at South Philadelphia Wawa shaken by son's sudden death

Family and loved ones are searching for answers after a man was stabbed to death outside a South Philadelphia Wawa early Monday morning.

The Philadelphia Police Department identified the 49-year-old victim as Roger Segal. According to a police source, video surveillance show Segal went inside the Wawa on South Columbus Boulevard around 2 a.m. and returned to his car with food 20 minutes later.

FOX 29's Kelly Rule reports that someone approached his car around 2:30 p.m. for what appeared to be a normal conversation. Several minutes later, Segal appeared to have a confrontation with someone and was stabbed outside his car.

Police later responded after a concerned customer reported that Segal was sleeping in his car. Authorities say Segal was found stabbed once in the chest with the engine running and his foot on the break.

Segal's mother, Elsie, received the call about her son's passing 12 hours after police believe he died.

"It’s just not anything any mother wants to hear," Elsie said. "I wanted to be by his bedside if he was in a coma or gone, he was alone."

Elsie told FOX 29 that Robert was her caretaker when she had cancer and kept a close eye on his brother with special needs.

"Just the most unlikely person on earth to get in that situation because he’s very cautious very savvy," Elsie said of her son's unsolved murder.

Roger Segal, 49, was found fatally stabbed in his parked car outside a South Philadelphia Wawa.

The Woolly Mamouth bar, where Roger worked as a bartender, closed until Thursday while ownership and staff process the "horrible loss."

"What describes Roger the most is just everything about him, it’s just everything, there’s nothing you could say bad," Elsie said.

