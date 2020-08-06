Mother plays piano in home wrecked by explosion in Beirut

A mother played a solemn but uplifting tune on a piano amongst the wreckage of her home in Beirut, Lebanon, after a massive explosion destroyed buildings in the city and killed at least 135 people.

Hoda Melki filmed her mother-in-law playing a rendition of Auld Lang Syne in her home in the Beirut neighborhood of Achrafieh, which is around one kilometer from the port where the explosion occurred.

More than 5,000 people were injured by the explosion, according to figures released by Lebanon’s health minister.

The Daily Star Lebanon said dozens of people remained missing on Wednesday evening as residents assisted rescue efforts and the cleanup operation.

