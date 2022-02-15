‘Omi in a Hellcat’ case: YouTube star says he pleaded guilty in federal piracy case

article

A New Jersey YouTube Star, known online as ‘Omi in a Hellcat’ says he has pleaded guilty in what federal prosecutors say was one of the largest illegal TV pirating rings they’ve ever seen.

Bill Omar Carrasquillo took to his YouTube channel earlier this month to share the news that he had pleaded guilty in the case.

"I’m letting you guys know that I’m pleading guilty," Carrasquillo said, adding that the decision came after long talks with his attorney.

"It sucks to lose my house, to lose properties, money, all my cars, my jewelry – it’s an embarrassment," he added. "This is to kind of let you know man that you don’t want to take easy routes in life."

Carrasquillo says in his video that he also did not pay his taxes and that his plea was about ‘accepting responsibility.’ He had previously claimed past accountants and tax preparers got him into tax trouble.

After a two-year investigation, the 34-year-old was named in a 62-count federal indictment. The charges included conspiracy to commit copyright infringement, tax evasion and fraud.

The indictment claimed that from 2016 to 2019, Carrasquillo and two partners created an illegal multi-million dollar TV streaming empire. It claims his company stole and retransmitted cable signals from companies like Comcast and Verizon FIOS. Subscribers would pay a $15 a month subscription for access to premium cable channels, on-demand movies, and pay-per-view events, according to the indictment.

Over the past several years, Carrasquillo gained internet fame and became known by his millions of followers for showing off his high-end cars, expensive jewelry, and megawatt smile.

Carrasquillo was arrested in his home back in September. The arrest was live-streamed to his followers on social media.

Shortly after getting out of federal custody, Carrasquillo spoke with FOX 29 outside of his Swedesboro home that was dotted with nearly a dozen high-end Mercedes, Jeep and Dodge vehicles.

"I don’t think I ever did anything wrong. Obviously, I was running businesses wide open in the public. Now, we are going to have our day in court," said Carrasquillo.

"You are saying you are completely innocent of those charges?" asked FOX 29 reporter Chris O’Connell. "Not completely innocent would be a false statement. Ignorance is no excuse for the law," said Carrasquillo.

"I found a loophole, I ran through it and I did great. There is other colleagues in the same business I was in and they never got in trouble with the FBI," he added in his Sept. 2021 interview with FOX 29.

Carrasquillo said at the time that he knew an arrest could be imminent. Back in November of 2019, his sprawling home was raided by agents who hauled away more than $35 million in assets. The government confiscated dozens of properties around Philadelphia and more than 50 vehicles, including a $205,000 Bentley, a $140,000 Tesla and a $233,000 Rolls Royce.

In his video, Carrasquillo says he is awaiting sentencing and that he faces up to 10 years in prison.

Watch his full interview on FOX 29's YouTube page, here.

___

