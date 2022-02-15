Philadelphia mother calls out parents after her son was allegedly jumped, robbed by group of kids

A local mother is speaking out after she said her son and his friend were beaten by a group of other teens on Market Street.

FOX 29’s Hank Flynn spoke with Jojuan Powell who said the attack on her 14-year-old son was completely random.

Now, she’s sharing the video of the attack and urging other parents to do a better job at knowing where and what their children are doing.

"I don’t even know what should happen," Powell said. "I just know I don’t want it to happen to another child."

The mother said her son met up with a friend at an arcade in the Fashion District on Saturday. While out, the two were allegedly confronted by a group of kids who asked Powell’s son a question. Before he could respond, they were allegedly beat, kicked and had their phones and sneakers stolen.

According to police, there was chaos in the area on Saturday night. Authorities say nearly 150 kids organized a social gathering. During that time, several stores in the area were ransacked, including the Wawa located at 1190 Market Street.

Powell said she filed a police report, but the district control number for the report was not sent to her.

Police said four children were arrested and charged with high-level misdemeanor crimes.

While a doctor said Powell’s son will recover physically, his mental state is another story.

"Physically my son is okay," she said. "Mentally he’s just questioning why did this happen to him? He’s not in [any] gangs. He doesn’t even have two handfuls of friends. Why did this happen to his friends? Because his friends got jumped too."

