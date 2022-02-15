Officer fatally shoots knife-wielding man who stabbed aunt to death in South Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police shot and killed a knife-wielding suspect who allegedly stabbed his aunt to death and continued towards officers Tuesday afternoon in South Philadelphia, according to investigators.
Philadelphia Police Sergeant Eric Gripp said officers responded to the 2000 block of South Beechwood Street and encountered the 36-year-old man still holding the knife he used in the stabbing.
Officers told him to put down the knife, but he refused and allegedly lunged towards officers, according to an update from the Philadelphia Police Department.
Police tased the suspect, but it did not stop him and an officer fired at least one shot that hit the man in the torso, Gripp explained.
The suspect and his aunt, 72, were taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where police said they both died.
