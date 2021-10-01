Amber Alert: North Carolina mother, toddler may be headed to Georgia

article

North Carolina has issued an Amber Alert for a Raleigh area toddler who is believed to be with his mother who is wanted for murder. The mother and son may be in Georgia, authorities said.

Dior Singleton, 2, is believed to be with his mother, 31-year-old Camille Nechelle Singleton.

According to the police department in Clayton, North Carolina, Singleton is the prime suspect in the murder of her relative, 68-year-old Inita Gaither. Police said they discovered Gaither’s body Thursday afternoon at her Crawford Parkway home during a welfare check. A murder warrant was taken out for Singleton by investigators.

Singleton had been driving a white 2021 Chevrolet Silverado U-Haul 2 door pickup truck with Arizona registration AL-35574, but investigators said the keys to that vehicle were left in the dropbox of a U-Haul outlet in Georgia.

The toddler’s father is currently deployed on a US Navy ship out to sea

Dior Singleton is described by police as being about 3-feet tall, weighing 35 pounds, with short hair, and brown eyes.

Camille Nechelle Singleton is described by police as being 4-feet-11-inches tall, weighing about 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She may have face acne.

Investigators believe they may be headed to Arkansas, Virginia, or the Macon area of Georgia.

Anyone who sees them should call 911 immediately. Anyone with information about this case should call the Clayton Police Department at 919-553-4611.

