'Mother's selfless actions': Woman hospitalized after trying to rescue her children from ocean in Brigantine

A mother's selflessness was on full display in Brigantine after she rescued her children from the ocean at Brigantine beach before becoming overpowered by the current.

According to the Brigantine Police Department, police and firefighters received a 911 call for a swimmer in distress on Wednesday around 9:30 a.m.

When first responders arrived on scene, the Brigantine City Beach Patrol had rescued two children and pulled a 28-year-old woman from the water, authorities say.

Medics and police immediately began taking life-saving measures on the woman, per police.

According to officials, the children were evaluated and reunited with family as the woman was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, where she is in critical condition.

Authorities say an investigation revealed the woman's children were swimming in the ocean and became overpowered by the current.

Witnesses told police the woman ran into the ocean to rescue her children but then became distressed and disappeared under the water, officials say.

A person who witnessed the incident dialed 911, according to authorities.

"Because of the mother's selfless actions and the witness immediately seeking help, the children were able to be rescued by Brigantine Beach Patrol who were training prior to their shift on a beach nearby," police said in a Facebook post.

No additional information about the incident was released.