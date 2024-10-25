Motorcycle driver crashes after swerving to avoid car making illegal turn in Philadelphia

article

A motorcycle driver is fighting for his life after investigators say he crashed his bike while trying to avoid a car making an illegal turn Thursday night in Philadelphia.

The crash happened when a 27-year-old woman with an 8-year-old passenger was driving on Martin Luther King Drive and attempted to make an illegal left turn.

The motorcycle driver, a 23-year-old man, swerved to avoid the turning car and skidded on its side and slammed into the car's rear driver's side door.

Medics brought the motorcycle driver to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where police say he was placed in "extremely critical condition."

The diver of the car did not seek medical treatment, but her young passenger was brought to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and later released.

No charges have been reported.