Motorcycle driver killed in crash with FedEx van in Delaware County
CHADDS FORD, Pa. - The driver of a motorcycle is dead after he and a passenger collided with a FedEx delivery van Tuesday morning in Chadds Ford.
What we know:
Pennsylvania State Police say 52-year-old Brad Rhoades and a 47-year-old passenger were heading north on Route 1 near Painters Crossing Condominiums when they were struck by a turning FedEx truck.
Rhoades was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to State Police. The female passenger was airlifted to Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia for treatment of serious injuries.
Investigators say the driver of the FedEx van stayed at the scene of the crash and was cooperative with Troopers.