Motorcycle driver killed in collision with vehicle in Philadelphia, police say

Authorities say a motorcycle driver was killed when he collided with another vehicle Friday night in Philadelphia's Bustleton section.

The deadly crash happened on the 1000 block of Bustleton Avenue shortly before 6:30 p.m., according to authorities.

Police say a 32-year-old man driving a black Yamaha motorcycle collided with blue Chevy Malibu.

The victim, whose name has not been released, sustained severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests were made immediately following the deadly crash.