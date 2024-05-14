Motorcycle lodged into SUV in New Jersey crash that left 2 seriously injured: police

article

A motorcycle driver and a passenger were seriously injured when police say it collided with a turning car Monday night in Gloucester County.

Police were called to Woodbury-Turnersville Road around 11 p.m. after witnesses reported two people were thrown from a motorcycle during a crash.

Investigators believe the motorcycle was headed west on Woodbury-Turnersville Road when it collided with a car that was making a left-hand turn.

The Gloucester Township Police Department shared a photo of the motorcycle lodged in the front of the SUV.

Both the driver and passenger were taken to Cooper Hospital with serious injuries, according to police. No one in the SUV was injured.

The crash, according to police, caused Woodbury-Turnersville Road to close for about two hours.

No charges have been filed at this time, and police say the crash is still under investigation.