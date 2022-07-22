Motorcyclist dies after becoming trapped under dump trunk in Southwest Philadelphia, police say

article

A motorcyclist has died after he became trapped under a dump truck in southwest Philadelphia on Friday morning.

Police say officers responded to the area of 61st Street and Passyunk Avenue around 4:20 a.m.

According to authorities, a 40-year-old driver on a Suzuki motorcycle was traveling northbound on 61st Street when a dump truck pulled doubt of a recycling center on the eastern side of the street.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Police say the motorcycle driver laid his bike down and skidded several feet into the truck, becoming trapped underneath.

The motorcycle's driver was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 5:00 a.m., according to officials.

The crash remains under investigation and no charges have been filed, according to police.