Police: Street shooting spills into West Philadelphia corner store, 1 hurt

Authorities say a man was shot twice during a street shooting that spilled into a crowded corner store in West Philadelphia.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the area of 41st Street and Lancaster Avenue just before 7 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Officers found a 34-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds to each leg, according to police. He was brought to Penn Presbyterian Hospital in stable condition.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that the victim ran inside a corner store when the gunshots began. The shooter then followed the victim into the store and fired two more times, Small said.

There were numerous people inside the store during the shooting, according to police, but no bystanders were hit by gunfire.

Small said the entire shooting was captured on nearby surveillance cameras that investigators hope will lead to an arrest.

No arrests were reported immediately following the shooting and police have yet to determine a motive.