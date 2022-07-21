DA's office drops charges against man accused of SEPTA rape, adds new charges in other incidents

article

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office announced it withdrew charges against a man accused of raping a woman aboard a SEPTA train in April, and added new charges in two other incidents involving minors.

Quintez Adams, 28, was arrested in late April after authorities believed he sexually assaulted a woman on SEPTA’s Broad Street Line between Erie and Girard stations. Nearly three months after his arrest, the D.A.'s office withdrew the charges saying the investigation "did not support the initial charges or account relayed by law enforcement at that time."

Upon his arrest, Adams was also charged in two other indecent exposure incidents that occurred in the previous two months. The D.A.'s office announced on Thursday it also dismissed charges in one of the incidents that was alleged to have happened at a Philadelphia hospital in early April.

Prosecutors said during the course of the investigation Adams was charged with unlawful contact with a minor and other crimes in two incidents that happened in 2021 and 2022. It's believed that both victims knew Adams, according to officials.

The D.A.'s office said Adams remains in custody on more than $1.35M bail.