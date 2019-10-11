Mount Airy residents shaken after series of home invasions

Police are reminding Mount Airy residents to keep their doors locked - even if they're home - following a series of home invasions in the area.

A pregnant 37-year-old woman says she nearly came face-to-face with an intruder after she ignored a knock at the front door.

"While I'm leaving the bathroom I see someone is about to leave my room," the woman said. "He kept on saying 'oh, don't worry, don't worry, it's okay, it's fine.'"

The woman says the uninvited intruder told her that he thought her home on Wadsworth Street was abandoned.

The same excuse a man used an hour earlier on West Hortter Street when a woman found a stranger inside her home. In both cases, the man got in through an unlocked door, and took off on a bicycle.

A week earlier, another man says his home was burglarized after a thief used a window to get in.

"Someone went upstairs, took my wife's jewelry boxes, emptied them on the bed, took earrings and custom jewelry and a jar full of coins," the man said.

Neighbors told the man they saw the suspected intruder emerge from behind his house carrying a bike.

"It's important for all of us to be aware and keep our eyes open and watch out for our neighbors," a neighbor said.

Police describe the suspect as a well-built black man with a beard, between 30-40 years old.