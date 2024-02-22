Ram on the loose in Mount Laurel; police looking to identify its owner

First, Philly had its viral horse, now Mount Laurel has its ram on the run.

Police are trying to find both the ram and its owner after it was caught roaming the township Thursday night.

"We're aware of the loose ram roaming around. What the? That is crazy," said Dennis Moraldo after reading a social media post by the Mount Laurel Police Department about a ram on the loose. "If I saw it roaming around I would call the cops. I am not touching that. I do not know what diseases it has. It could hurt me."

The post includes pictures of a ram and asks that people spread the word about it and for help finding its owner.

"Those, whatever those are called, they're going to stab me with that," Moraldo said about the horns on its head.

FOX 29's Shawnette Wilson spoke to more people in the Mount Laurel area who said they had not heard about it or seen it. In fact, some were almost speechless.

"It's interesting. I do not know," one man laughed.

Two adorable young ladies were surprised no one has come forward as the owner.

"Nobody's come up about it (Isn't that strange?) That is so sad. (You would think if you had like a ram) You would immediately go be like oh where is my ram at?" they laughed.

They say they have not heard of a ram on the loose before.

"I saw the horse on I-95 the other day, but that's a ram," they laughed.

If you see the ram or know who owns it, call central dispatch at 856-234-8300.