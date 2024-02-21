Horse on I-95: Riding club suspects vandalism may have caused shocking escape

No more horsin' around! A horse on the loose gave drivers quite a sight Tuesday morning, but questions remain about how the escape even happened.

Video showed the horse galloping its way down the busy interstate before being cornered in Philadelphia's Port Richmond nieghborhood.

It was eventually captured and safely taken back to its home at the Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club in Strawberry Mansion.

FOX 29 caught up with the non-profit riding club, who says the horse is doing just fine after being checked out at the vet.

"I think we were more traumatized than this horse is," said Nicole Bryan of Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club.

MORE HEADLINES:

Everyone at the club is just happy that the horse wasn't injured.

However, when it comes to how exactly the horse got loose in the first place, the club suspects it may have been the result of vandalism.

"We have multiple witnesses who said the horse was locked up because they were locked behind the gate, then also locked in their pen," Bryan said.

The riding club says they plan on increasing security and adding cameras to prevent it from happening again.



