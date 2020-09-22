Movie night held at Navy Yard to honor teachers

A movie night was held at the Navy Yard to honor hundreds of teachers. It’s the first of three nights, hoping to give teachers a night of fun and to say thanks. It’s put on by the String Theory Schools.

"Just get rid of the stress come together spend the night out and just know we appreciate everything they do," CEO of String Theory Schools Angela Corosanite said.

The school's founder Corosanite says she hosts back to school events for teachers every year but during a pandemic, this token of gratitude is monumentally important for morale.

These teachers say leaning on one another is helping them through with a night out with a light-hearted flick like "Here Comes the Boom" makes everything a little better.

