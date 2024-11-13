Firefighters placed Kensington warehouse fire under control, no injuries reported

Firefighters extinguished a three-alarm fire that tore through a vacant warehouse Wednesday morning in Philadelphia.

Crews were called to the 3000 block of Ruth Street around 7:30 a.m. for reports of a fire, and quickly raised it to two-alarms.

Large flames surrounded the standalone structure and dense black smoke filled the sky as firefighters worked to control the blaze.

The fire struck a third-alarm after about 20 minutes as it spread to engulf more of the building.

Firefighters believe the building was being used as an auto body shop. No one was inside the building at the time of the fire.

Officials have not said how the fire started.

No nearby homes were impacted by the blaze, but a nearby school was forced to transition to another school building for the day due to smoke.