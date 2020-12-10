Multi-vehicle crash snarls traffic on Pennsylvania Turnpike in Bensalem

A crash involving a tractor-trailer and several other vehicles is impacting traffic on both sides of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Thursday morning.

FOX 29's Bob Kelly reports a tractor-trailer traveling westbound near the Route 1 exit for Philadelphia/Bensalem struck the concrete barrier.

The crash pushed the barrier into the eastbound lanes, striking at least four cars. Several other cars were damaged by debris.

Some lanes on both sides of the highway were closed following the incident.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

