Multiple apartments engulfed in flames in Camden County

Crews are working to put out a three-alarm fire in Camden County’s Pine Hill section Tuesday night.

Reports say the fire occurred around 6 p.m. at an apartment building on the 300 block of West Branch Avenue.

Smoke can be seen coming from the roof of multiple apartments in the area.

Officials at the scene have advised all personnel to evacuate the building.

There has been no word yet on any injuries.

Check back for more updates.



