Person found dead inside bin in Port Richmond; cause under investigation: police

The Brief A person was found dead inside a bin on the 2700 block of Wheatseaf Lane on Friday, May 8. Police and medics responded at 2:00 p.m.; the person was pronounced dead two minutes later. The cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner's Office.



A person was found dead inside a bin on the 2700 block of Wheatseaf Lane on Friday, May 8, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

What we know:

Police and a medic unit arrived at the scene at 2:00 p.m. and found a person inside a bin.

The person was pronounced dead by the medic unit at 2:02 p.m.

The deceased will be taken to the Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death, police said.

Police have not released any additional details about the person found or the circumstances leading up to the discovery.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity of the deceased or any information about how the person ended up inside the bin.

The cause and manner of death remain under investigation.