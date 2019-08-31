Multiple people shot in random attacks in Texas

article

The Midland (Texas) and Odessa (Texas) Police Departments warned residents on Facebook on Saturday afternoon about reports of active shooters.

"A subject (possibly 2) is currently driving around Odessa shooting at random people. At this time there are multiple gunshot victims," said Odessa Police on Facebook. They said that the shooter hijacked a US mail carrier truck and was in the area of 38th and Walnut.

The Midland Police Department said that there are reports of two shooters in two separate vehicles. "The two vehicles in question are: gold/white small Toyota truck and a USPS Postal Van," police said on Facebook.

Midland Police also said on Facebook that "there are reports of an active shooter at the Home Depot in Odessa."

Police warned the public to stay indoors and stay away from any active scenes.

Students and staff at the University of Texas Permian Basin in Odessa have been told to stay in their dorm rooms or offices and not open the doors.

This is a breaking story being reported from Chicago. Check back for updates.