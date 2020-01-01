Mummers group disqualified after members accused of wearing blackface

The Froggy Carr Club was disqualified after some of their members were accused of wearing blackface at the Mummers Parade.

A photo shows one member with black paint on his face. (Photo: @jpegjoshua Twitter)

Philadelphia mayor Jim Kenney took to Twitter to condemn the costume.

City spokesperson Lauren Cox released a statement reading in part:

“The use of blackface by someone affiliated with Froggy Carr today was abhorrent and unacceptable. This selfish, hateful behavior has no place in the Mummers, or the city itself. We can and must do better in Philadelphia. Given the choice to use orange, white or black face paint—or any combination of the three—this individual chose to do a full face of black paint. In 2020 there is no excuse for not understanding why that is a problem. It is blackface, plain and simple."

Philadelphia City Council President Darrell Clarke called it "reprehensible behavior in Philadelphia or anywhere in America."

One of the members told the Philadelphia Inquirer that his costume was "not blackface." He said he was going for the warrior look. The Philadelphia Inquirer also reported that the group's theme was “Frogs Getting Gritty With It."

