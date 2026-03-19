Suspect's car identified after crossing guard attacked outside elementary school in Darby

The Brief Police have identified the car driven by the man accused of punching a crossing guard outside a Darby Borough elementary school on Monday. The crossing guard, a woman in her thirties, resigned after being treated for a concussion and is traumatized, according to her employer. No arrest has been announced, and a $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the suspect’s arrest and conviction.



Police are still searching for the man accused of punching a crossing guard outside an elementary school in Darby Borough on Monday afternoon, and officials say they have identified the car he was driving but have not announced an arrest.

Investigation continues after crossing guard attacked outside school

What we know:

The crossing guard, a woman in her thirties, was punched outside the school and treated at the hospital for a concussion, according to her employer, Safe Corridors.

She resigned the same day.

What they're saying:

"You gotta watch your surroundings, you never know what a person is thinking or what they’re going through," said Larry Cottrell, a crossing guard in Darby Borough, who took over at 6th and Walnut Streets where the attack happened.

"He’s a coward for hitting her in front of these kids, he could’ve just walked away, now she’s hurting and she don’t trust nobody."

Safe Corridors, the nonprofit managing crossing guards in Darby, Chester and Sharon Hill, told FOX 29 the woman had worked at the intersection since September and had not missed a shift.

"She is traumatized, just like any person who is assaulted unjustifiably would be," said Risa DeSilva-King, Chief of Pperations for Safe Corridors.

Employer response and safety measures for crossing guards

The attack happened in front of children, and DeSilva-King says it has left the crossing guard traumatized and shaken.

"There were children standing right there and he proceeded to assault a woman, who was doing her job! Completely unacceptable, completely," she said.

What's next:

Safe Corridors says it is working with Darby Borough Police and local legislators to get more protection for crossing guards and is planning to provide long-range walkie-talkies to help with real-time communication.

"Crossing guards are first responders, I don’t care what nobody else say, they are the first one to see your children when they’re leaving school, they’re the last one to see your children when they’re departing and going home. We are going to bring awareness of how important the position of a crossing guard is," said Jonathan Abdur-Rahim King, CEO of Safe Corridors.

Sen. Anthony Williams is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the assault. Anyone with information is asked to contact Darby Borough Police.

What we don't know:

Police have not announced an arrest or released the name of the suspect. Details about the motive or what led up to the attack have not been shared.