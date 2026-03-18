Funeral for PA State Police Corporal Timothy O’Connor takes place Wednesday

The Brief Funeral services for Pennsylvania State Police Corporal Timothy O’Connor will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Chester County. The 40-year-old officer was shot and killed during a traffic stop after responding to an erratic driver. A 14-year veteran promoted to corporal in 2022, O’Connor leaves behind a wife and young daughter.



An emotional day is unfolding in Chester County as family, friends, and members of law enforcement gather to honor the life of Pennsylvania State Police Corporal Timothy O’Connor.

Funeral services for O’Connor are scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday. Although the service is being held privately, it will be livestreamed to allow the public to pay their respects.

What we know:

Law enforcement agencies from across the area are expected to attend the funeral, with hundreds—if not thousands—of police vehicles anticipated in a show of solidarity and respect.

The 40-year-old officer was fatally shot during a traffic stop earlier this month in Chester County after responding to reports of an erratic driver. When he approached the vehicle, the driver opened fire. The suspect then fatally shot himself.

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The loss has deeply impacted both the local community and the broader law enforcement community. A large turnout was seen at O’Connor’s viewing on Tuesday night.

The backstory:

O’Connor is remembered not only as a dedicated officer, but as a husband and father, who leaves behind his wife, Casey, and their young daughter.

He joined the Pennsylvania State Police in 2010 as part of the 131st cadet class. Over the years, he built a career marked by commitment and service, eventually being promoted to corporal in July 2022. At the time of his death, he was assigned to a patrol unit based out of the Embreeville station.

He is now the 105th member of the Pennsylvania State Police to be killed in the line of duty.