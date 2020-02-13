Mummers promote upcoming Mardi Gras event, address controversy

The Mummers string band promoted its upcoming Mardi Gras event Thursday and they addressed the recent controversy after members of one of the wench brigades were caught wearing blackface at the new year's day parade.

“There were over 10,000 marchers on New Year's Day. Two people did a deplorable disgusting act that unfortunately is reflected upon the rest of us that march," Philadelphia String Band Association President Tom Loomis said.

Two Mummers were caught on camera wearing blackface during this year's mummers parade. They were from the Froggy Carr Wenches and have no connection to the string bands who were there Thursday to announce their annual Mummers Mardi Gras event on Feb. 23.

“The string band division as itself has had rules against any kind of blackface for decades. All of our themes are music, our costumes, everything is reviewed by the city every year before we march," Loomis said.

The controversy can often steal attention away from Mummers who play by the rules and simply try to raise money for their participation in the event each year.

“From my standpoint, I stand with the string bands. I stand with mummery but what happened was deplorable and it’s not something that should be stood for," Advent President Joe DeCandido said.

It's the first time the Mummers association will have the Mummers Mardi Gras at Xfinity Live, which is a place they hope to call home for the foreseeable future.

“It's an entertainment complex. It's built for this," DeCandido said.

A custom 30-foot stage will showcase the Mummers two separate performance times from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and another from 4-8 p.m.

The association assure ticket holders there will be entertainment and activities all day long.

