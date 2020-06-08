Municipal and private-club swimming pools to reopen in New Jersey on June 22, Gov. Murphy says

Municipal and private-club swimming pools can reopen on Monday, June 22, Governor Phil Murphy announced.

The New Jersey Department of Health is expected is released full guidance on the reopening Tuesday morning relating to the procedures and protocols that will need to be followed.

Last week, Murphy announced restaurants can host outdoor diners and in-person retail will resume June 15, while salons and barbershops can open on June 22, the Democrat said during a news conference. Social distancing will still be required, he said, but guidelines are still expected to be released by the state health department.

Already parks, golf courses and curbside pickup for retail have reopened.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP