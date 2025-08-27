Murder fugitive arrested by US Marshals on Villanova's campus

article

The Brief Shawn Moir, 26, was arrested inside a parking garage at Villanova University on Wednesday. Moir allegedly stabbed his grandfather to death with a kitchen knife and fled the scene earlier this week. There's been increased police activity on Villanova's campus in recent weeks.



Shawn Moir, 26, was arrested inside a parking garage at Villanova University on Wednesday and charged with homicide and related offenses.

What we know:

Moir was apprehended by members of the U.S. Marshals Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force, according to police. He was wanted by the Vineland Police Department for allegedly stabbing his grandfather to death with a kitchen knife on Aug. 26 and fleeing the scene.

At approximately 1 p.m., investigators located the black Chevy Tahoe that Moir allegedly stole from his grandfather after the murder inside the parking garage at the intersection of Lancaster and Ithan Avenues. Moir was found inside the vehicle and was arrested without incident. He was then transferred to Radnor Police Department for processing, police say.

Moir's arrest included investigators from the Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force, the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force (Atlantic City Division), Villanova University Police Department and Radnor Police Department.

What they're saying:

"Villanova University has seen significant law enforcement activity over the past couple weeks," Robert Clark, Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal for the Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force, said in a statement. "We are very pleased to have effected a safe arrest in a manner that avoided drawing student attention."

Timeline:

On Aug. 21, an active shooter was reported at Villanova University anonymously, an incident which is now being called a "cruel hoax." Just a few days later, another active shooter was reported at the school, which also turned out to be a false alarm.