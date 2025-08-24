Another false active shooter reported at Villanova University: police

The Brief A second active shooter was reported at Villanova University on Sunday. Police say the reporter has been confirmed to be false. It's the second false report for the university this week.



A false active shooter has prompted a police response at Villanova University for the second time this week, according to police.

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of an active shooter at Villanove University's Austin Hall just before noon on Sunday.

Radnor police say the call was confirmed to be false.

"Officers are working to clear the campus and restore normal operations," the department said on social media.

It comes just days after a "cruel hoax" caused chaos at the university as police descended on campus.

Related article

The backstory:

An active shooter was reported at Villanova University on Thursday afternoon in what is now being called a "cruel hoax."

In a statement, the university said that it received an anonymous report of an active shooter in the Charles Widger School of Law.

"We know this false report caused fear and disruption as we begin our academic year," the statement read.

Related article

Rev. Peter M. Donohue, Villanova's president, said in a statement that students, parents and staff were celebrating Orientation Mass at the time.

"Panic ensued with the news of a possible shooter at the law school… Mercifully, no one was injured," he said.

What's next:

Both incidents are being investigated, but no further details about the false reports have been released.