Murder suspect charged 9 years after South Jersey man shot dead inside car

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  March 25, 2025 10:55am EDT
New Jersey
The Brief

    • A man has been charged with the murder of another man in 2016.
    • The victim was found fatally shot multiple times inside a vehicle.
    • Police say the shooting stemmed from a falling out between acquaintances.

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. - A murder case in Burlington County has been under investigation for nearly a decade, and now a local man is being held responsible.

What we know:

Ronny Paden, 31, has been charged with murder in connection to a fatal shooting in Willingboro Township on April 15, 2016.

He is accused of shooting 31-year-old Colby Rodgers multiple times as he sat in the driver's seat of a parked vehicle on Woodhaven Lane.

Officials say the men were acquaintances who had a falling out prior to the shooting.

 Paden was already incarcerated on unrelated charges when he was served a warrant for the 2016 murder.

What's next:

"The case will now be prepared for presentation to a grand jury for possible indictment," according to the urlington County Prosecutor's Office.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

