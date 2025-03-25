Murder suspect charged 9 years after South Jersey man shot dead inside car

article

The Brief A man has been charged with the murder of another man in 2016. The victim was found fatally shot multiple times inside a vehicle. Police say the shooting stemmed from a falling out between acquaintances.



A murder case in Burlington County has been under investigation for nearly a decade, and now a local man is being held responsible.

What we know:

Ronny Paden, 31, has been charged with murder in connection to a fatal shooting in Willingboro Township on April 15, 2016.

He is accused of shooting 31-year-old Colby Rodgers multiple times as he sat in the driver's seat of a parked vehicle on Woodhaven Lane.

Officials say the men were acquaintances who had a falling out prior to the shooting.

Paden was already incarcerated on unrelated charges when he was served a warrant for the 2016 murder.

What's next:

"The case will now be prepared for presentation to a grand jury for possible indictment," according to the urlington County Prosecutor's Office.