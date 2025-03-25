Murder suspect charged 9 years after South Jersey man shot dead inside car
BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. - A murder case in Burlington County has been under investigation for nearly a decade, and now a local man is being held responsible.
What we know:
Ronny Paden, 31, has been charged with murder in connection to a fatal shooting in Willingboro Township on April 15, 2016.
He is accused of shooting 31-year-old Colby Rodgers multiple times as he sat in the driver's seat of a parked vehicle on Woodhaven Lane.
Officials say the men were acquaintances who had a falling out prior to the shooting.
Paden was already incarcerated on unrelated charges when he was served a warrant for the 2016 murder.
What's next:
"The case will now be prepared for presentation to a grand jury for possible indictment," according to the urlington County Prosecutor's Office.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.