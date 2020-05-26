Murphy: NJ schools can hold outdoor graduations for class of 2020 starting July 6

Governor Phil Murphy announced Tuesday morning that New Jersey schools will be able to hold outdoor graduation ceremonies beginning later this summer.

As of July 6, schools will have the opportunity to hold ceremonies for the class of 2020 in outdoor settings.

Gov. Murphy says the ceremonies will still need to comply with social distancing guidelines “ensuring the health and safety of all in attendance.”

A general view of a sign Congratulating the Millburn Class of 2020 Graduates in front of an empty Millburn High School during the coronavirus pandemic on May 3, 2020 in Millburn, NJ. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The governor said during a Tuesday morning press conference that further guidance on these ceremonies and the expected capacities would be released on Wednesday.

To date, schools, staff, and students have been finding their own ways to celebrate graduates with virtual ceremonies and even drive-by parades.

Schools are closed through June because of the outbreak, but this is the latest easing of restrictions, which have included opening parks and golf courses along with the state’s beaches.

New Jersey has 155,000 positive cases and 11,144 deaths from the virus.

