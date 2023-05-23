Must watch: Little girl cries tears of joy after adopting dog found shot on Philadelphia porch

The sweetest video captured the moment a little girl realized she was bringing her best friend home forever.

Aubrey, who just turned 7 years old, is in the back of her family's car when she is suddenly overcome with tears of joy, turning to cuddle her brother and new pet dog.

"She's crying over you, Alexia," the girl's mom Monique says in the background.

And there's no doubt Alexia is just as excited to start a new life with her forever family!

The innocent dog's story began with tragedy, being found shot and terrified after crawling onto the porch of a Philadelphia home back in April.

She was rescued by a Good Samaritan and nursed back to health by the Pennsylvania SPCA, where she was eventually adopted by Aubrey and her family.

"She is over the moon excited to be home! And we all love her so much!" Monique said.

A happy ending for Alexia, and the start of a beautiful friendship for Aubrey!