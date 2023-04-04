Dog shot in Philadelphia learning to walk again after amputation surgery, PSPCA says

An innocent dog is getting a second chance at life after a Good Samaritan and local doctors fought to keep her alive.

Alexia the dog was found shot and terrified after crawling onto the porch of a home on the 1200 block of South 54th Street a week ago.

"She was left in the street to die, but was able to drag herself up the steps next to the door of a Good Samaritan and in her own way, ask for help," said Julie Klim, CEO of the Pennsylvania SPCA.

After an amputation surgery and blood transfusion, Alexia is finally on the road to recovery.

Video shared by the Pennsylvania SPCA shows the happy dog learning to walk again on three legs.

No update on when Alexia will be up for adoption, but she certainly deserves a loving forever home!



