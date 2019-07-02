‘My Girlfriend is Not Hungry’ option on diner’s menu adds extra fries to meal

A quirky menu option called “My Girlfriend is Not Hungry” at a diner in Little Rock, Arkansas, is getting quite a bit of attention on social media.

Mama D’s, a family owned business in the city, offers patrons the “My Girlfriend is Not Hungry” choice for $4.25, which adds extra fries to an entrée and a choice of two chicken wings or three fried cheese sticks.

Andrew Putra, who owns the location with his mother, sister and aunt, said the family created the menu option “to be funny and refreshing.” The restaurant is also named after his mother, Daisy.

“We were just trying to figure out our menu and that came about because everyone can relate. It’s happened to me before. You know, she says she’s not hungry and then she might pick at the meal,” he said. “We know people can relate to it and so we decided to do it so you don’t have to order another entrée or something too small.”

The menu item grabbed attention on social media thanks to one customer’s Facebook post.

Nick Chisler shared a photo of the menu choice on June 28, where it has garnered more than 20,000 shares and 5,000 comments.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.