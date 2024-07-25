‘My Spy’ sequel star Chloe Coleman talks Dave Bautista, filming in Italy and Philly connection

From her acting debut on FOX’s ‘Glee’ ten years ago, to working alongside actors Dave Bautista and Ken Jeong, 15-year-old Chloe Coleman is sharing the inside scoop on her latest project ‘My Spy: The Eternal City.’

Amazon Prime’s ‘My Spy: The Eternal City’ catches up with characters Sophie and JJ a few years after the first installment ‘My Spy,’ was released in 2020. The tough CIA operative, played by Dave Bautista, notices his strong-willed sidekick, Sophie, played by Chloe Coleman, growing up and more distant. However, when Sophie's school choir takes a trip to Italy, JJ takes his role as chaperon to a whole new level when a terrorist group targets David Kim, played by Ken Jeong, and his son.

Chloe chatted with FOX 29’s Kamryn Scrivens about the ins and outs of the sequel.

"I love getting to play Sophie. She's really one of my favorite characters because I've known her for such a long time, and I always feel so confident as her," said Chloe. "I love getting to be sassy and be free. She really has no filter. And I think she's awesome when it comes to being a spy. She gets to do all these cool stunts. She's so much fun."

Kamryn: "Now, you mentioned confidence, and that was the big theme that I saw from the sequel. Your character Sophie, she's a lot more confident. Within the first three minutes, we see her flying next to an airplane, even though it may have been a dream. There was this give and take, this theme where JJ is like, We want you [Sophie] to train to be ready, but you want to live your best life and be a teenager, have fun with your friends. Do you find that that theme is parallel to something that is going on in your real life?"

Chloe: "I think it's parallel, not only to my life, but a lot of families experience the same thing, which is why I think that's one of the most relatable parts of the film. And even if it's just certain things, when you're a teenager, you think you know everything, and you're like, Oh, I'm going to go do this, and I just want to be free and do whatever I want. So, yeah, I would say it's relatable in some ways."

Chloe Coleman and Dave Bautista have a beautiful bond that translates naturally on-screen, so many will be surprised to know Bautista doesn’t give your average, traditional advice.

"He's not really the type to sit me down for advice, but I think he really lives by example of how much he cares for other people and how generous he is. He's really passionate about giving back," said Coleman.

However, she says he does have a sweet spot many can relate to.

"He loves animals. He loves, loves, loves animals." Chloe revealed. "I think what I love about him is he's just such a sweet person, and he always stays true to himself, and he reminds me to stay true to myself. And I'm grateful to have a grounding person like that in my life."

When it comes to training for the action-packed film, Chloe said things got crazy! Plus, she revealed a shocking secret.

"We spent about a year and a half in advance just doing martial arts work, mainly wushu and kickboxing," said the multi-talented star. "I did iFly, which was like a skydiving simulation. I got scuba certified in Cape Town, where we were filming. And I even got to drive a moped, which is crazy. I haven't even driven a car yet, but that's between us."

From getting her scuba certification in South Africa to driving a moped, nothing could prepare Chloe to the beauty of filming in Italy.

"It's so beautiful. I probably spaced out a bajillion times just looking around. I was probably very distracted. It's gorgeous, and I love it. It's such a magical place," gushed Chloe.

As for her favorite Italian meal? Pasta for the win!

"I love pasta. My go-to is always a spaghetti Bolognese, but I got to try some Caccio Pepe, and it was just delicious. The noodles, If you make them fresh in front of you, it's insane," said the international star.

In 2014, Chloe made her acting debut on Glee, playing a dancer. Since then, she has starred in the HBO series ‘Big Little Lies," and movies ‘Marry Me’ alongside Jennifer Lopez, ‘65’ with star Adam Driver and so much more. With an extensive portfolio in the early days of her life, Chloe has even bigger plans to come over the next ten years.

"I think acting is something I'm always going to want to do, but I'd love to step more into the world of writing and directing and being more on the creative side because I feel like I have so many ideas I want to create and work on, and I'd rather start now so I can get them out sooner. it's exciting," she shared.

Chloe also revealed her dad is from the Philly area.

According to People, Chloe’s dad, Stephen has been a camera operator for over 30 years and has worked on hits like ‘The Amazing Race,’ ‘America’s Next Top Model’ and ‘Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer.’

Catch Chloe Coleman in ‘My Spy: The Eternal City’ on Amazon Prime now.