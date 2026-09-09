Man charged in Labor Day Weekend fight, stabbing on I-476

The Brief Samuel Marquez, 40, was charged in a weekend fight-turned-stabbing on I-476. Police say a UHaul truck struck the victim's car, leading to a roadside brawl that may have involved individuals from other cars. The driver of the UHaul was spotted by police a short time later at a Lower Merion gas station, and was chased into Austin Memorial Park where he was arrested.



A Philadelphia man is facing assault charges after investigators say he was involved in a roadside brawl and stabbing on I-476 last weekend.

Samuel Marquez charged

What we know:

Samuel Marquez, 40, was charged with aggravated assault on Monday, a day after prosecutors say the incident took place.

Samuel Marquez, 40, is facing charges stemming from a crash that resulted in a roadside fight and stabbing on I-476 over Labor Day Weekend.

Pennsylvania State Police previously reported a man involved in the incident had tried to run from police after being spotted at a gas station following the incident and was chased into Austin Memorial Park where he was arrested.

Crash, stabbing on I-476

The backstory:

The charges against Marquez stem from a crash Sunday night on I-476 that led to a brawl and stabbing on the side of the road.

Investigators say the victim was traveling on the highway when they were struck from behind by a UHaul truck. After the collision, State Police say the victim was assaulted by multiple males from the UHaul and possibly other vehicles.

During the assault, the victim was stabbed in the abdomen with a knife. The men fled the scene in the UHaul and other vehicles before police arrived. The UHaul was spotted by Lower Merion Police at a gas station on Lancaster Road a short time later.

The alleged driver of the UHaul ran from police and was eventually taken into custody in Austin Memorial Park.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not reported any additional charges against other suspects who may have been involved in the incident.