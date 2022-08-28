N.J. eases back-to-school shopping with sales tax holiday

Children are headed back to school and anyone who hasn’t finished purchasing school supplies can get them tax-free in New Jersey. That includes electronics and recreational equipment needed for sports.

The New Jersey tax holiday on school supplies lasts through September 5th. Ski boots, wetsuits and waders are even tax-free, as they are considered recreational-use supplies.