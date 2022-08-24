New Jersey launches 10-day sales tax holiday to help families, educators afford school supplies

In an effort to help struggling families afford school supplies, the State of New Jersey is launching a sales tax holiday.

According to the state, the 10-day sales tax holiday runs from August 27 to September 5.

The New Jersey Department of the Treasury is reminding parents, teachers and students to take advantage of the statewide initiative.

"Back-to-school shopping can be stressful on its own, but it can be even more stressful for those parents, students, and teachers who are struggling to make ends meet," New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said. "As inflation remains a central worry, this sales tax holiday is one of the ways in which we are prioritizing affordability for our families. This holiday will cut the cost for the most essential items needed for educational success and help make New Jersey more affordable."

The tax holiday will apply to items purchased both in-store and online.

As part of the holiday, the following items will be tax-exempt:

School supplies such as pens, pencils, notebooks and binders

School art supplies such as paint, paintbrushes, clay and glazes

School instructional materials, such as reference books, reference maps, globes, textbooks and workbooks

Computers with a sales price less than $3,000

School computer supplies with a sales price less than $1,000, such as computer storage equipment, printers, and personal digital assistants