N.J. lawmakers, mental health experts gather to find answers to combat rise in teen suicide cases

Two weeks after the CDC rang the alarm on teen suicides, lawmakers in New Jersey are exploring how schools can help combat the ever-growing and tragic problem.

The Senate Education Committee held a hearing on Thursday afternoon. Nearly a dozen speakers gave testimony on the great need for mental health resources among other interventions to support young people.

"I had one of my dearest friends come to me and tell me that they were suicidal. They had attempted suicide multiple times before, and that they did not believe that they would survive to their next birthday," said student Iona Leslie of Red Bank Regional High School. "I thought that I was going to lose someone who was so close to me and that I loved dearly."

Leslie, who’s now a senior, said she reached out to her school-based youth service program that provided resources and therapy for her friend and saved her life.

Maureen Brogan is the program manager of the Traumatic Loss Coalition and said so far this year, the state has seen at least three suicides among teens with likely two more waiting to be confirmed from the Medical Examiner.

She said New Jersey has the lowest suicide rate in the country, but even one person taking their life is too many.

"People need to feel like they belong," said Brogan. "Schools can be such an important player in suicide prevention, because they have opportunities to give that sense of belonging and to give that sense of purpose."

Elisabeth Ginsburg of the Executive Director of the Garden Station Coalition of Schools advocates on behalf of its 100 districts. She said federal COVID funding has been supporting mental health services.

"That money is about to go away, and many districts will not be able to sustain those efforts," said Ginsburg. "So one of the major issues here is continuing the flow of resources because the need has not gone away."

Superintendent Joseph Isola of Howell Township Public Schools said his staff are intervening every day to prevent a tragedy, and a few weeks ago a couple students were hospitalized for suicide attempts.

"We are calling probably 8, 10, 12 kids a day to talk to them about searches on their devices and [asking] why are they expressing depression," said Isola.

The scope of the crisis is also being seen in emergency rooms. Dr. Eric Alcera is the Network Medical Director for Behavioral Health at Hackensack Meridian Health and said pediatric visits for mental health have increased by nearly 50 percent.

"When the kids get to me, it’s sort of too late, right? We missed the boat. We didn’t allow the discussion to happen earlier saying what’s going on in your life that has gotten you to this point," said Dr. Alcera.

State lawmakers said they’ll take a look at all of the testimony in hopes of drafting meaningful legislation and increasing funding for mental health resources.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).